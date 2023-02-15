Sabonis supplied 24 points (7-12 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 10-10 FT), 15 rebounds, seven assists and two steals over 38 minutes in Tuesday's 120-109 loss to the Suns.

For the third game in a row, Sabonis hit more than half of his field-goal attempts and came through with a double-double, but the perfect showing from the free-throw line on heavy volume might be the biggest takeaway from his stat line. Sabonis' season-long rate from the charity stripe is now up to a career-best 76.4 percent, and he's been especially dialed in since the start of February. Over eight contests this month, Sabonis is converting at an 86.8 percent clip from the line on 4.8 attempts per game.