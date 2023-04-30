Sabonis chipped in 22 points (10-16 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-6 FT), eight rebounds, seven assists and two blocks across 37 minutes during Sunday's 120-100 loss to the Warriors in Game 7 of the Western Conference Quarterfinals.

Sabonis scored effectively but his rebounding numbers were dwarfed by Kevon Looney's 21 boards. His fantasy total was aided by seven assists and two blocked shots, but the Kings' interior was solidly outmatched by Golden State's front line. Despite the disappointing final result, Sabonis ended the season as one of the league's most productive rebounders, trailing only Anthony Davis with 12.3 rebounds per game.