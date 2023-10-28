Sabonis closed Friday's 122-114 loss to Golden State with 19 points (7-15 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 5-6 FT), 18 rebounds, seven assists and three steals over 36 minutes.

Sabonis led all players with 18 boards in the contest, adding 19 points to notch his second straight double-double to begin the season. The big man also led Sacramento with seven assists, teasing his triple-double potential. Sabonis finished second in the NBA in that category with 14 triple-doubles last season, and he's started the current campaign looking like he hasn't missed a beat with averages of 20.5 points, 15.0 rebounds and 6.0 dimes through two contests.