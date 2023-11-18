Sabonis contributed 27 points (9-13 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 7-8 FT), 14 rebounds, seven assists and one block in 35 minutes during Friday's 129-120 win over San Antonio.

Sabonis has been a consistent force for the Kings in recent weeks, as he's posted five consecutive double-doubles while topping 20 points in four of those appearances. During that time, he's averaged 24.6 points, 12.6 rebounds and 9.2 assists in 37.4 minutes per game. Although De'Aaron Fox is back in action in the backcourt, Sabonis' frontcourt role hasn't diminished, and he should continue to be an integral part of the team's plans.