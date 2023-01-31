Sabonis finished with 17 points (7-10 FG, 3-4 FT), 13 rebounds, two blocks, one assist and one steal across 36 minutes in Monday's 118-111 overtime win over the Timberwolves.

Sabonis ended up sitting out the extra period after fouling out in the fourth quarter, but he still managed to deliver an efficient double-double plus production in the defensive categories before departing. While Sabonis should be a pillar in the points, rebounds and field-goal percentages moving forward, his assist numbers have been less bankable of late. After a stretch of three straight games in which he dropped at least 10 dimes each time out, Sabonis has dished out 10 assists combined over his last three contests.