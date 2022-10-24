Sabonis totaled 19 points (6-10 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 7-8 FT), 14 rebounds, four assists and one block across 22 minutes during Sunday's 130-125 loss to Golden State.

Sabonis led Sacramento in rebounding and finished second on the team in scoring en route to his second consecutive double-double. The veteran big man is averaging 14.3 points, 9.3 rebounds and 5.3 assists in three contests to start the 2022-23 campaign.