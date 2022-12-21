Sabonis (hand) participated in shootaround ahead of Wednesday's game versus the Lakers, James Ham of ESPN 1320 Sacramento reports.
Sabonis is listed as questionable for Wednesday's game, but his practice participation is a good sign of his availability. If he's unable to suit up against the Lakers, his next opportunity to play will be Friday's matchup with the Wizards.
