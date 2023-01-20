Sabonis, who's officially listed as questionable with an illness, was on the court during the Kings' morning shootaround ahead of Friday's matchup against the Thunder, James Ham of ESPN 1320 Sacramento reports.

Sabonis sat out Wednesday's game and didn't practice Thursday due to a non-COVID illness, but it appears the big man is trending in the right direction ahead of Friday's matchup. However, fantasy managers will still need to keep tabs on Sabonis' status leading up to the 10 PM ET tip.