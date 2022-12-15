Sabonis racked up 21 points (10-13 FG, 1-1 FT), 20 rebounds, seven assists, one block and one steal across 40 minutes during Wednesday's 124-123 win over the Raptors.

Another game, another double-double for Sabonis, who has reached that feat in six consecutive games and nine of his last 11 outings. The big man has been on a tear this month and is averaging 19.9 points, 13.4 rebounds and 6.4 assists per game during December.