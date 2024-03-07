Sabonis notched 16 points (7-13 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-3 FT), 20 rebounds, 12 assists and two steals in 38 minutes during Wednesday's 130-120 victory over the Lakers.

Sabonis was successful in outplaying Anthony Davis during the win, as he bested him in points, rebounds, assists and blocked shots. The star big man added another triple-double to his total, keeping pace ahead of Nikola Jokic in the category.