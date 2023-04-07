Sabonis (ankle) is listed as questionable for Friday's contest against the Warriors, John Dickinson of 95.7 The Game San Francisco reports.

Sabonis has only missed two games this season, but after dealing with left ankle soreness, he's landed on the team's injury report. With the Kings pretty much locked into their playoff spot, the team could be electing to give their starters a little break as the postseason approaches. Expect Alex Len and Chimezie Metu to see increased run Friday if Sabonis doesn't play.