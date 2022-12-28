Sabonis (thumb) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Nuggets.
Sabonis was unavailable Tuesday against Denver due to a right thumb avulsion fracture, but he'll be in the mix to return for the second half of the back-to-back set. If he could return, he'd provide a significant boost to the Kings, as he's posted double-doubles in each of his last 10 appearances.
