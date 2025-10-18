The Kings announced Saturday that Sabonis (hamstring) will be re-evaluated in one week, Brenden Nunes of KHTK Sactown Sports 1140 reports.

Sabonis is dealing with a Grade 1 hamstring strain, so it's not the worst-case scenario for the Kings. Sabonis is scheduled to be re-evaluated on Oct. 25, effectively ruling him out for the first two games of the regular season. With Sabonis sidelined, this sets up an interesting battle between Drew Eubanks, Dario Saric and Maxime Raynaud at the center spot.