Sabonis ended Sunday's 123-107 win over the Clippers with 17 points (7-17 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 3-4 FT), 15 rebounds, 12 assists and three steals across 36 minutes.
If you assumed Nikola Jokic led the league in triple-doubles, you'd be incorrect. Sabonis has two more triple-doubles than Jokic currently, with Luke Doncic ranking a distant third with 10. Although Sabonis' 8.4 assists per game is lower than Jokic's total, he's actually pulling down an average of one rebound more than the former MVP, a surprising metric when you consider Jokic's dominance.
