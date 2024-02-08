Sabonis had 30 points (11-17 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 7-10 FT), 12 rebounds, seven assists and one steal over 41 minutes during Wednesday's 133-120 loss to the Pistons.

Sabonis extended his newest double-double streak to seven games as he continued his reign atop the category, well ahead of Nikola Jokic's 42 double-doubles. He's failed to hit the milestone only four times this season, making him the most reliable center in the Western Conference. His increased assist totals have turned him into a legitimate triple-double threat as well, and his 15 triple-double games leave him tied Jokic for first place.