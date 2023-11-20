Sabonis logged 32 points (13-15 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 6-10 FT), 13 rebounds and six assists across 35 minutes during Sunday's 129-113 victory over the Mavericks.

Sabonis had a tough stretch earlier this month but has managed to bounce back admirably, as he has delivered three straight double-doubles while shooting an elite 74.5 percent from the field in that span. The return of De'Aaron Fox has softened the offensive burden on Sabonis' shoulders, and he's thriving as the team's second option behind the electric floor general.