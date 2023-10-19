Sabonis logged 12 points (4-10 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 4-8 FT), 10 rebounds and eight assists across 34 minutes in Wednesday's 116-115 loss to the Warriors.

Double-doubles will be a regular occurrence for Sabonis, who led the league in double-doubles last season ahead of elites like Nikola Jokic and Giannis Antetokounmpo. Sabonis' move to Sacramento has turned the Kings into a legit contender, and his first full season with the club exceeded expectations. Unanimous Coach of the Year Mike Brown will keep Sabonis on the floor as much as possible as they attempt to make the playoffs for a second consecutive year.