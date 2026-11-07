Sabonis registered 17 points (8-12 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 0-1 FT), 12 rebounds and five assists over 31 minutes during Friday's 124-109 loss to the Spurs.

Sabonis posted another efficient double-double, making eight of 12 shots and adding five assists, which ties him with Victor Wembanyama for third in the league in double-doubles. Four turnovers hurt, and Sacramento never seriously threatened after falling behind by 19 at the half. He's still one of the league's most reliable big men, but the Kings' 1-8 start caps his potential.