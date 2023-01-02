Sabonis posted 18 points (8-14 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 14 rebounds, four assists and one steal in 33 minutes during Sunday's 118-108 loss to the Grizzlies.

Sabonis notched his 25th double-double in the loss, although his scoring took a bit of a hit compared to some of his recent results. He reached double-digit rebounds despite a masterful showing from Steven Adams, who supplied 23 rebounds for the Grizzlies.