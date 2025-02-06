Sabonis posted 21 points (8-10 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 4-5 FT), 13 rebounds and three assists across 32 minutes during Wednesday's 130-111 loss to the Magic.

Sabonis posted customary numbers in the blowout loss, but the one-two punch of Paolo Banchero and Goga Bitadze proved to be stiff opposition for the All-Star. The loss of De'Aaron Fox is generally bad news in the short term for Sabonis, who was often Fox's assist target. The new backcourt combo of Malik Monk and Zach LaVine will need to find more opportunities for their elite center, but Sabonis is equally adept at finding his own spots out in space, especially at the perimeter.