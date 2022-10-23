Sabonis finished with 11 points (4-12 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 3-6 FT), 10 rebounds, seven assists, two blocks and two steals over 35 minutes during Saturday's 111-109 loss to the Clippers.
Sabonis partially redeemed himself in his second game with a more characteristic result. Still, Sabonis lacks the fantasy pop that he demonstrated several times last season. Fantasy managers should be patient, as his numbers are bound to climb, and Saturday's double-double was an encouraging sign.
