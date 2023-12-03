Sabonis closed Saturday's 123-117 victory over the Nuggets with 17 points (7-18 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-3 FT), 15 rebounds, seven assists and one steal across 36 minutes.

Sabonis got back on the double-double train after missing the mark over the past two games. Squaring off against Nikola Jokic is no easy task, but Sabonis got the job done inside despite the stiff competition in the paint. Saboinis is having a career year so far, and has failed to log a double-double effort only four times over 18 games.