Sabonis posted 21 points (9-15 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 3-4 FT), 10 rebounds, four assists, one block and three steals across 36 minutes during Wednesday's 123-116 loss to the Warriors in Game 5 of the Western Conference Quarterfinals.

Sabonis was immense Wednesday, recording a double-double for the third time in the series and reaching the 20-point mark just for the second time. The star big man has struggled to show efficiency against the Warriors' frontcourt, but he's still averaging 17.2 points with 11.6 rebounds per game in the series. Game 6 will be played Friday at Chase Center.