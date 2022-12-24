Sabonis totaled 20 points (5-14 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 10-10 FT), 15 rebounds and 10 assists across 34 minutes during Friday's 125-111 loss to the Wizards.

Sabonis led all players in the contest with 15 boards and 10 assists while also posting 20 points. He had a hard time getting his shot to fall from the field but was a perfect 10-for-10 from the charity stripe. This performance came on the heels of Sabonis' 13-21-12 line against the Lakers in his previous game, and he now has three total triple-doubles this season -- tied for third-most in the league.