Sabonis racked up 19 points (6-14 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 7-10 FT), 15 rebounds, 16 assists, two blocks and two steals in 37 minutes during Friday's 139-114 win over Houston.

Sabonis led Sacramento in rebounds and assists in the blowout win while finishing fourth in scoring. The 16 dimes were a career high for the big man, who is averaging 7.1 assists on the season -- on pace for the best mark of his career. Sabonis is also averaging 18.9 points and 12.5 boards, helping Sacramento emerge as a legitimate playoff contender in the Western Conference.