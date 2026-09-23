Sabonis (knee) remains a trade candidate heading into the season, per Matt George of ABC 10 Sacramento.

After sitting out for Lithuania during the FIBA World Cup qualifiers, Sabonis sounds to be ready for the start of training camp with Sacramento. The Kings could be preparing for a full-fledged rebuild after waiving veteran DeMar DeRozan over the summer, leaving Sabonis as a prime trade candidate. The star big man's market value isn't at its highest after he averaged 15.8 points, 11.4 rebounds and 4.1 assists per game, all his lowest marks since 2018-19, before undergoing season-ending knee surgery in February, but he's primed for as much usage as he can handle as long as he's with the Kings.