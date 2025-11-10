Sabonis closed Sunday's 144-117 loss to the Timberwolves with 20 points (5-17 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 10-12 FT), 13 rebounds, three assists and one steal over 30 minutes.

After missing the prior two games with a rib contusion, Sabonis returned to the court no worse for wear as he produced his seventh straight double-double to begin the season. The 29-year-old center continues to see reduced distribution duties in the Kings' revamped lineup, with his 3.9 assists a game being a huge drop from last season's 6.0 per game, to say nothing of the career-high 8.2 a game he delivered in 2023-24. Sacramento's 3-7 start to the campaign has the team near the bottom of the Western Conference standings however, and a shakeup that boosts Sabonis' usage -- or sends him to another team entirely -- could be on the horizon if things don't turn around.