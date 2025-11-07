Kings' Domantas Sabonis: Ruled out Friday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Sabonis (ribs) is out for Friday's game against the Thunder, Jason Anderson of The Sacramento Bee reports.
Sabonis won't play for a second straight game with an injury to his ribs. The star big man's next chance to play comes Sunday against Minnesota. Drew Eubanks figures to draw a spot start Friday, with Precious Achiuwa and Dario Saric likely to help fill out the bench minutes at center.
