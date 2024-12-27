Sabonis (illness) has been ruled out for Thursday's game against the Pistons, Jason Anderson of The Sacramento Bee reports.
Sabonis will miss his first outing since Nov. 18 due to the illness, and his next chance to feature will come Saturday against the Lakers. With the star big man sidelined, Trey Lyles and Isaac Jones are candidates to receive an uptick in playing time.
