Sabonis is out for Wednesday's game against Cleveland due to a right ankle sprain.

After suffering the injury in Monday's game against the Grizzlies, Sabonis will need to miss at least one game. The star big man can be labeled day-to-day ahead of Thursday's matchup with the Bulls. Jonas Valanciunas should join the first unit Wednesday, and he's averaged 12.0 points, 12.2 rebounds, 3.8 assists, 1.0 blocks and 0.8 steals in 26.6 minutes over six games as a starter for the Kings.