Sabonis finished Saturday's 126-123 victory over Golden State in Game 1 of the Western Conference Quarterfinals with 12 points (5-17 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-4 FT), 16 rebounds, two assists and three steals over 35 minutes.

Sabonis had a successful night against the undersized Warriors, who finally got some defensive help from Andrew Wiggins but couldn't contain Sacramento's marquee big man. Sabonis has recorded seven double-doubles over his past 10 games, and put up two consecutive triple-doubles toward the end of the regular season. He figures to have a considerable advantage over the Warriors in the paint during this series.