Sabonis supplied 19 points (7-10 FG, 5-6 FT, 0-2 3Pt), four rebounds, two blocked shots, an assist and a steal across 23 minutes in Wednesday's 130-122 loss to the Raptors.

Sabonis' participation will be limited in the preseason, and it will be rare to see a four-rebound total once the regular season kicks into gear. A slight dip in assists hurt Sabonis' triple-double potential last season, but the talented center beat out Nikola Jokic in that category two seasons ago and is poised to have another excellent season as Sacramento's centerpiece. He averaged 19.1 points, 13.9 rebounds and 6.0 assists over 70 games last season.