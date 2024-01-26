Sabonis accumulated 18 points (8-11 FG, 2-2 3Pt), eight rebounds, 13 assists and one block over 35 minutes during Thursday's 134-133 win over the Warriors.

Sabonis put the game out of reach with a thundering dunk in the closing seconds as the NorCal neighbors exchanged leads throughout the fourth quarter. Sabonis kept the double-double streak going, but he hit the mark with 13 assists this time around. The big man has collected 10-plus assists 15 times this season, placing him in seventh place league-wide with an average of 8.0 assists per game.