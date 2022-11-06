Sabonis finished with 25 points (10-14 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 5-12 FT), 11 rebounds, six assists, one block and one steal in 38 minutes during Saturday's 126-123 overtime victory over the Magic.

Sabonis had a great night shooting the ball from everywhere but the foul line, going 10-of-14 from the field while knocking down just five of 12 free throw attempts. The Kings center played a key role in keeping his team alive in the contest, including in the first quarter when he scored seven of nine consecutive points for the Kings to bring them back within three. It was Sabonis' highest-scoring output of the season and the second game in a row with a double-double.