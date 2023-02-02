Sabonis finished Wednesday's 119-109 win over San Antonio with 34 points (15-20 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 3-5 FT), 11 rebounds, four assists, two blocks and two steals over 37 minutes.

Sabonis was incredibly efficient from the field Wednesday, going 9-of-12 for 21 points over the first two quarters as the Kings jumped out to a seven-point lead at the half. He stayed hot after the break, knocking down six of eight shot attempts in the third quarter for another 13 points to give him a game and season-high 34 points on the night. The power forward also grabbed a team-high 11 rebounds in the contest and has now recorded a double-double in three straight games, shooting 72 percent from the floor over that stretch.