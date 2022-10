Sabonis logged four points (2-3 FG), five rebounds, two assists and two blocked shots across 15 minutes in Monday's 105-75 exhibition win over the Lakers.

The Kings will probably play it safe with Sabonis throughout the preseason after ending the 3021-22 campaign with a knee injury. The team made a huge investment in bringing Sabonis to Sacramento, so expect his exhibition minutes to be capped so he is ready to go once season play gets under way.