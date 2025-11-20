Sabonis has been diagnosed with a partially torn meniscus in his left knee and is expected to be evaluated in 3-to-4 weeks, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

Sabonis had already been ruled out for Thursday's matchup, and he's set to miss additional game action beyond Thursday while rehabbing from a partial tear in his meniscus. This opens the door for Drew Eubanks, Precious Achiuwa and Maxime Raynaud to receive more looks at center.