Sabonis ended with 23 points (9-11 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 5-7 FT), 13 rebounds, seven assists, one block and two steals over 41 minutes during Friday's 122-113 victory over the Pistons.

Sabonis has been a fantasy monster lately. His performance Friday night gave him his seventh double-double in as many games. His shooting efficiency has been incredible lately and he's even contributing decent defensive stats. During the month of December, the two-time NBA All-star is shooting an impressive 73.2 percent, and is averaging 20.3 points, 13.4 rebounds, 6.5 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.8 blocks per game.