Kings' Domantas Sabonis: Sidelined for Wednesday
Sabonis (back) is out for Wednesday's game against the Jazz.
Sabonis will miss his fourth straight matchup due to a back injury. After being ruled out for Wednesday, the big man will have just over another week to recover ahead of the Kings' next game against the Magic on Feb. 19.