Sabonis (thumb) re-negotiated his contract with the Kings on Saturday and has now agreed to an extension worth $217 million over five years, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Sabonis' 2023-2024 season contract will be renegotiated and four new seasons will be added onto the deal, meaning the star big man will be under contract until the end of the 2028-29 campaign. Plus, the deal has no team or player options, Jason Anderson of The Sacramento Bee reports. Sabonis is coming off another All-Star season and has settled himself as a pivotal cog for Sacramento, averaging 19.1 points, 12.3 rebounds and 7.3 assists per game during the regular season.