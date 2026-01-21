Sabonis (rest) will not play Wednesday against the Raptors.

Wednesday's game is the second leg of a back-to-back set, so Sabonis will be held out for injury maintenance. During Tuesday's loss to Miami, Sabonis had six points (3-8 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 0-1 FT), 10 rebounds and three assists across 17 minutes. Precious Achiuwa (ankle) is questionable, so the Kings may need to rely heavily on Maxime Raynaud and Dylan Cardwell.