Kings' Domantas Sabonis: Sitting out Wednesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Sabonis (rest) will not play Wednesday against the Raptors.
Wednesday's game is the second leg of a back-to-back set, so Sabonis will be held out for injury maintenance. During Tuesday's loss to Miami, Sabonis had six points (3-8 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 0-1 FT), 10 rebounds and three assists across 17 minutes. Precious Achiuwa (ankle) is questionable, so the Kings may need to rely heavily on Maxime Raynaud and Dylan Cardwell.
