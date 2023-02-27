Sabonis notched 14 points (6-8 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 1-3 FT), 15 rebounds and eight assists over 36 minutes during Sunday's 124-115 victory over the Thunder.

Sabonis didn't take a ton of shots Sunday night, but he still involved himself enough in the offense, coming up only two assists shy of another triple-double. Scoring consistency can sometimes be a bit of a concern with the star big man, but he produces well in many other categories to make up for it. In 58 games this season, he's averaging 18.7 points, 12.4 boards and 6.9 assists.