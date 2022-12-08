Sabonis supplied 23 points (9-11 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 4-4 FT), 12 rebounds, seven assists and one steal in 36 minutes during Wednesday's 126-113 loss to Milwaukee.

Sabonis ended just three assists shy from posting a second straight triple-double, and the star big man continues to have a strong season as the Kings' go-to player on offense. Sabonis has recorded at least a double-double in eight of his last nine outings, and his numbers have been excellent during that span. He's averaging 15.9 points, 11.3 rebounds and 7.6 assists per contest while shooting 65.9 percent from the field and 53.8 percent from deep in that stretch.