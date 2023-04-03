Sabonis logged 26 points (9-12 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 7-12 FT), eight rebounds, six assists, one block and one steal over 39 minutes during Sunday's 142-134 overtime loss to the Spurs.

Sabonis ended just two rebounds away from recording a double-double, and the big man was extremely efficient after missing just three of his 12 shots from the field. Even though he fell just short of recording a fifth straight double-double, Sabonis continues to perform at a very high level while operating as the Kings' go-to player in most plays. He's averaging 20.9 points, 12.1 rebounds and 7.4 assists per game over his last 10 contests.