Sabonis produced 20 points (8-9 FG, 4-6 FT), 12 rebounds and eight assists in 30 minutes during Monday's 123-107 loss to the Spurs.

Sabonis finished two assists shy of what would have been his second triple-double of the 2026-27 season. Instead, he'll settle for a third consecutive double-double and his fifth in his last six outings. Sabonis led his team in scoring and rebounding while tying De'Andre Hunter for the lead in dimes. Sabonis will continue to provide plenty of contributions in points, boards and dimes, with the occasional defensive tallies, for the 2-15 Kings.