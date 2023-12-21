Sabonis notched 13 points (6-14 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-4 FT), 10 rebounds, eight assists and one block across 26 minutes during Wednesday's 144-119 loss to Boston.

Sabonis had a fine overall game, but the Kings needed another superior scoring option to battle back against the Celtics, and that option never developed. Kevin Huerter continued to struggle and Keegan Murray regressed, leaving Sabonis and De'Aaron Fox to shoulder a very heavy load.