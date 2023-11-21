Sabonis registered 10 points (4-8 FG, 2-3 FT), 10 rebounds and eight assists across 31 minutes during Monday's 129-93 loss to the Pelicans.

Given how poor the Kings' offense looked in this game, Sabonis delivered a decent performance -- he connected in 50 percent of his shots and ended just two assists away from reaching a triple-double. Fantasy managers would expect higher scoring numbers from one of the most productive big men in the league over the last few seasons, but he should be able to bounce back when the Kings take on the Pelicans in a rematch Wednesday.