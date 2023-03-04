Sabonis accumulated 23 points (10-13 FG, 3-3 FT), 10 rebounds, seven assists, one block and one steal in 35 minutes during Friday's 128-127 victory over the Clippers.
Sabonis was extremely efficient from the field and was active at the other end, posting a double-double for the eighth game in a row while ending just three assists away from recording a triple-double. De'Aaron Fox has been outstanding in recent weeks, but Sabonis still plays a significant role on offense for the Kings. He's averaging 20.0 points, 12.1 rebounds, 6.9 assists and 1.3 steals per game over his last 10 contests.
More News
-
Kings' Domantas Sabonis: Sixth straight double-double in win•
-
Kings' Domantas Sabonis: Triple-doubles in win•
-
Kings' Domantas Sabonis: Perfect from charity stripe in loss•
-
Kings' Domantas Sabonis: Goes 10-of-12, grabs 14 boards•
-
Kings' Domantas Sabonis: Available to play Saturday•
-
Kings' Domantas Sabonis: Tabbed questionable•