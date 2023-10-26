Sabonis had 22 points (8-14 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 5-7 FT), 12 rebounds, five assists, two blocks and a steal over 32 minutes in Wednesday's 130-114 win over the Jazz.

Sabonis' 2023-24 season got off to a good start Wednesday as he shot an efficient 57.1 percent from the floor in the Kings' season opener. He's averaged a double-double in points and rebounds in each of the last four seasons and could be on his way to repeating that effort for the fifth straight year. Sacramento's playoff appearance last year was their first since the 2005-06 season and was driven in large part by the All-Star production of Sabonis and De'Aaron Fox. The Kings will play the Warriors, the team that knocked them out of the first round of last year's playoffs, on Friday.