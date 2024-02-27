Sabonis ended with 14 points (6-8 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 1-4 FT), 14 rebounds and 10 assists over 40 minutes during Monday's 121-110 loss to the Heat.

Not only did Sabonis extended his triple-double lead over Nikola Jokic, he became only the 10th player in NBA history to record 40 consecutive double-doubles. It's difficult to find that kind of rock-solid consistency at the position, and even though he was playing on the tail-end of a back-to-back, he didn't miss a beat.