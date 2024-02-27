Sabonis ended with 14 points (6-8 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 1-4 FT), 14 rebounds and 10 assists over 40 minutes during Monday's 121-110 loss to the Heat.
Not only did Sabonis extended his triple-double lead over Nikola Jokic, he became only the 10th player in NBA history to record 40 consecutive double-doubles. It's difficult to find that kind of rock-solid consistency at the position, and even though he was playing on the tail-end of a back-to-back, he didn't miss a beat.
More News
-
Kings' Domantas Sabonis: Records 20th triple-double in win•
-
Kings' Domantas Sabonis: Records 19th triple-double•
-
Kings' Domantas Sabonis: Good to go Thursday•
-
Kings' Domantas Sabonis: Full participant in shootaround•
-
Kings' Domantas Sabonis: Upgraded to questionable•
-
Kings' Domantas Sabonis: Unlikely to go Thursday•